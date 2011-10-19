NBCU Promotes Manfredi to President, Cable and New Media Distribution
Frances Manfredi has been promoted to president of
NBCUniversal Cable and New Media Distribution, it was announced Wednesday.
In this role, Manfredi will continue to oversee product
distribution to basic and pay cable and new media platforms, as well as
NBCUniversal's non-theatrical distribution. She will continue to work closely
with Barry Wallach, president, domestic television distribution, and will
dually report to Ted Harbert, chairman, NBC Broadcasting and Rick Finkelstein,
vice chairman and COO, Universal Studios.
"Over
the many years that Frances and I have worked together it's always been clear
that she is a leader in her field," said Finkelstein. "By more closely aligning
her work with cable and the film group, we will streamline our efforts with the
goal of continuing to grow and expand our business in this important area."
Manfredi had been
executive vice president and general sales manager, cable & non-theatrical sales,
NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution since 2007, a position to which she had also been promoted. She also served as senior vice
president of cable sales for NBCUniversal Domestic Television Disitribution,
and the same role prior to the NBC Universal merger in 2004.
