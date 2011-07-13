NBCU Promotes Jodi Kahn to President of iVilliage
NBCUniversal announced Wednesday the promotion of Jodi Kahn to president of iVilliage.
In
the newly created position, Kahn will continue to lead iVilliage, while
expanding the brand's presence to multiple platforms, including video,
mobile and emerging media. Kahn will also continue to oversee iVillage UK, Astrology.com, GardenWeb,Lifegoesstrong.com, Petside.com and DinnerTool.com.
"Jodi
has done an outstanding job relaunching iVillage and steering the
network to dramatic year-over-year growth," said Nicholas Lehman,
president, digital, NBCU E&D/IM. "With her keen understanding of
both consumer and marketplace dynamics, Jodi has architected a powerful
platform to serve women's every digital need."
Kahn most recently was the executive VP of iVilliage, a position she had held since 2008.
