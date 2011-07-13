NBCU Promotes Jodi Kahn to President of iVilliage

NBCUniversal announced Wednesday the promotion of Jodi Kahn to president of iVilliage.

In

the newly created position, Kahn will continue to lead iVilliage, while

expanding the brand's presence to multiple platforms, including video,

mobile and emerging media. Kahn will also continue to oversee iVillage UK, Astrology.com, GardenWeb,Lifegoesstrong.com, Petside.com and DinnerTool.com.

"Jodi

has done an outstanding job relaunching iVillage and steering the

network to dramatic year-over-year growth," said Nicholas Lehman,

president, digital, NBCU E&D/IM. "With her keen understanding of

both consumer and marketplace dynamics, Jodi has architected a powerful

platform to serve women's every digital need."

Kahn most recently was the executive VP of iVilliage, a position she had held since 2008.