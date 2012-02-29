NBCU Promotes Four Execs in Integrated Media Group

NBCUniversal Integrated Media executive VP and CMO John Shea, who was named to his position in November 2011, has promoted four executives to newly-created positions in the group.

Shea has expanded the role of Hilary Smith, previously senior VP of communications, NBCUniversal Entertainment & Digital Networks and Integrated Media (E&DN/IM), to add marketing; in addition to her continued oversight of communications for iVillage, Fandango, DailyCandy and Television Without Pity, she will oversee consumer and trade marketing, including events, sponsorships and external partnerships.

Bari Komitee, formerly director, Women at NBCU, Integrated Media, has been promoted to vice president of marketing and events for the group, reporting to Smith. Lenore Moritz has been given oversight of press outreach, media relations and employee communications for iVillage in her new role as vice president, communications, Integrated Media and iVillage.

Craig Coleman has also been upped to vice president, partnership marketing, Integrated Media, where he will direct development and execution of integrated ad sales marketing programs across all of NBCUniversal's platforms.

"These four professionals bring the limitless creativity and strategic thinking that is so essential to effectively bringing to life the cross-portfolio partnerships we develop, both internally and externally," said Shea. "In my short time at NBCUniversal, Integrated Media has experienced tremendous momentum, having completed numerous major cross platform deals for clients and with several more in the pipeline. I am incredibly impressed with this group, and am confident that we have the right senior team in place to build on this success, and take the business to the next level."