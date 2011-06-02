NBCU Promotes Bockhaus, DiPalma

NBCUniversal has promoted Jay Bockhaus and Jared DiPalma to the newly created positions of executive vice president, strategy and operations and senior vice president, finance within the company's Entertainment & Digital Networks and Integrated Media division, it was announced Thursday. Both will report to recently promoted Salil Mehta, COO/CFO, E&D/IM.

In his new EVP role, Bockhaus will oversee strategic planning and operational initiatives across the division's platforms. DiPalma, as SVP, will lead the portfolio's finances; they will work alongside Mehta to identify new revenue growth opportunities and build the digital business.

"I have had the pleasure of working with both Jay and Jared on a wide variety of key initiatives at NBCUniversal and these two hires are critically important to the E&DN/IM team," said Mehta. "Jay brings impressive analytical ability and industry experience and Jared adds a wealth of great business acumen and accounting savvy. I know that both will be key drivers in our division's overall growth and innovation."

Bockhaus has served as SVP, corporate strategy and development for NBCU for the past four years. Before joining the company in 2004, he held positions at investment banks Allen & Company LLC and Gleacher & Co.

DiPalma, who joined NBCU in 2008, has served as vice president, finance for the past two years where he led the company's financial planning and strategic communication of its ad sales revenues. Before joining NBCU, he was a member of General Electric's Corporate Audit Staff where he oversaw the financial initiatives across GE's businesses.