NBCU Offers Video Clips Through Verizon

NBC Universal is expanding its content distribution with Verizon Wireless by announcing that it will provide nine download "channels" that allow Verizon "V CAST" customers to access short video clips on-demand of NBC news, sports and primetime content.

NBCU, which already provides two channels of programming for Verizon Wireless' "V CAST Mobile TV" service based on Qualcomm's MediaFLO broadcast platform, will now make a variety of short clips available on-demand through Verizon's cellular network to V CAST-enabled phones.

Content choices will include NBC News, entertainment news from "Access Hollywood," NBC Sports, NBC Comedy with "The Office," "30 Rock," "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" and "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," BravoToGo, NBC Entertainment, Telemundo, mun2, and iVillage.

Hit video content from NBC's Entertainment line-up includes clips from "Heroes" and "Friday Night Lights," as well as a dedicated channel for comedy clips from "Late Night with Conan O'Brien." Subscribers will also have access to Bravo hits "Top Chef" and "Project Runway," iVillage's love and health-focused video content, four daily updates from "Access Hollywood" and mun2's viral videos.

"NBCU continues to be a leader in extending the reach of our brands across mobile devices," said Jean-Briac (JB) Perrette, president, NBC Universal Digital Distribution, in a statement. "Through our expanded partnership with Verizon, consumers can watch an extensive offering of NBCU content where and when they want."

Verizon Wireless customers with V CAST-enabled phones can check out V CAST for $3.00 for 24-hour use or by signing up for the $15.00 V CAST VPak monthly subscription. With the monthly package, cusotmers get unlimited basic video, including the nine channels from NBC Universal, but pay additional fees to download 3D games and premium video.