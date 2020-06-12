NBCU Offers Services to Help Small Businesses Rebound

Comcast’s NBCUniversal unit said it joined the Stand for Small coalition and will be providing marketing and creative services to small and mid-sized businesses looking to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comcast Business already provides productivity tools and insights to small businesses as part of Stand for Small and has promised to supports company’s owned by people of color impacted by the virus.

Other Stand for Small partners include Amazon, American Express, AT&T Business, Google, Spectrum Business, Twitter and Verizon.

“We also know that great advertising drives business results. But small business owners need more: more resources, more guidance, more support, and more access to marketing toolkits. This is particularly true for communities of color who are disproportionately experiencing the effects of the public health crisis,” said Christine Escribano, senior VP, portfolio creative partnerships, at NBCU.

NBCU said selected businesses will be able to access NBCU’s consultative, creative, production, technical and commerce expertise locally and nationally. It said it is encouraging minority-owned and operated businesses to apply.

It is also providing business and financial insights via a new information hub on the NBCU Platform. Those include tips from CNBC experts, inspirational success stories and best practices in finance.

“Even if you're not running a small business, we all know and love one that can benefit from the resources Stand for Small provides. Together, we can all create a path forward,” Escribano said.