NBCU Names New Distribution Exec
NBCU has named a new executive to help in its retransmission consent negoatiations with cable operators.
Nicole Paolini-Subramanya has been named VP, business and legal affairs, TV networks distribution.
In addition to providing legal advice on retransmission consent deals involving NBC- and Telemundo-owned TV stations, Paolini-Subramanya will help draft and negotiate carriage deals for NBCU's multichannel video networks--CNBC, USA, Bravo, Sci Fi and others--as well as digital distribution of content across a variety of platforms.
She comes to NBCU from law firm Cinnamon Mueller, where she specialized in content acquisition and FCC regulatory issues.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.