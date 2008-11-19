NBCU Names New Distribution Exec

NBCU has named a new executive to help in its retransmission consent negoatiations with cable operators.



Nicole Paolini-Subramanya has been named VP, business and legal affairs, TV networks distribution.



In addition to providing legal advice on retransmission consent deals involving NBC- and Telemundo-owned TV stations, Paolini-Subramanya will help draft and negotiate carriage deals for NBCU's multichannel video networks--CNBC, USA, Bravo, Sci Fi and others--as well as digital distribution of content across a variety of platforms.



She comes to NBCU from law firm Cinnamon Mueller, where she specialized in content acquisition and FCC regulatory issues.