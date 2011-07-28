NBCU Names Jeffrey Schneider EVP, Business Affairs, E&DN/IM

NBCUniversal

Thursday named Jeffrey Schneider to the newly created position of

executive vice president of business affairs, entertainment &

digital networks and integrated media (E&DN/IM).

In

the newly created role, Schneider will oversee all aspects of business

affairs, including the negotiations for all talent and production staff.

Schneider will also be in charge of program acquisitions and new

business deals for the portfolio.

"Jeff

is the consummate dealmaker, who instantly will bring his extensive set

of relationships to bear across the entire portfolio," said Salil

Mehta, COO/CFO, E&DN/IM. "In addition, his unique ability to combine

strategic growth with clear fiscal responsibility will be integral to

the division's continued success."

Since 2007, Schneider has been the SVP, business affairs and deputy general counsel for Lifetime Television Networks.