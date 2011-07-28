NBCU Names Jeffrey Schneider EVP, Business Affairs, E&DN/IM
NBCUniversal
Thursday named Jeffrey Schneider to the newly created position of
executive vice president of business affairs, entertainment &
digital networks and integrated media (E&DN/IM).
In
the newly created role, Schneider will oversee all aspects of business
affairs, including the negotiations for all talent and production staff.
Schneider will also be in charge of program acquisitions and new
business deals for the portfolio.
"Jeff
is the consummate dealmaker, who instantly will bring his extensive set
of relationships to bear across the entire portfolio," said Salil
Mehta, COO/CFO, E&DN/IM. "In addition, his unique ability to combine
strategic growth with clear fiscal responsibility will be integral to
the division's continued success."
Since 2007, Schneider has been the SVP, business affairs and deputy general counsel for Lifetime Television Networks.
