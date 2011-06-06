NBCU Names Hilary Smith SVP of Communications for E&DN/IM
NBCUniversal
has promoted Hilary Smith to senior vice president of
communications for the entertainment & digital networks and
integrated media division, it was announced Monday.
In
the newly created position, Smith will be in charge of communications
for Fandango, DailyCandy, Swirl, iVillage, Television Without Pity,
Women at NBCU, Green is Universal, Hispanics at NBCU and Healthy at
NBCU. She will report to Nicholas Lehman, president of digital for
E&DN/IM and Cameron Blanchard, EVP, communications, E&DN/IM.
"Hilary
is a savvy communications expert who understands the nuances of the
digital space," said Lehman. "With her strong track record of success
in the business, Hilary is the ideal person to spearhead communications
across our newly formed digital portfolio."
Smith
has been with NBCU since 1998, where she most recently served as SVP of
communications for the women & lifestyle entertainment networks
division.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.