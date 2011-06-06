NBCU Names Hilary Smith SVP of Communications for E&DN/IM

NBCUniversal

has promoted Hilary Smith to senior vice president of

communications for the entertainment & digital networks and

integrated media division, it was announced Monday.

In

the newly created position, Smith will be in charge of communications

for Fandango, DailyCandy, Swirl, iVillage, Television Without Pity,

Women at NBCU, Green is Universal, Hispanics at NBCU and Healthy at

NBCU. She will report to Nicholas Lehman, president of digital for

E&DN/IM and Cameron Blanchard, EVP, communications, E&DN/IM.

"Hilary

is a savvy communications expert who understands the nuances of the

digital space," said Lehman. "With her strong track record of success

in the business, Hilary is the ideal person to spearhead communications

across our newly formed digital portfolio."

Smith

has been with NBCU since 1998, where she most recently served as SVP of

communications for the women & lifestyle entertainment networks

division.