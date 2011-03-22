NBCU Names Executive Vice Presidents of New Division

NBC

Universal announced on Tuesday the promotion of Cameron Blanchard and

Tony Cardinale to Executive Vice Presidents of the company's newly

created entertainment & digital networks and integrated media

division (E&DN/IM). Margaret Lazo was also appointed as an EVP of

E&DN/IM.

Blanchard

will head up the communication's department of E&DN/IM, overseeing

media relations and be the division's spokesperson. Cardinale will lead

the brand planning and strategic insights department. Lazo, while

retaining her role inside human resources, will now oversee all the

businesses within the division.

NBCU's

E&DN/IM division includes Telemundo, mun2, Bravo Media, Oxygen

Media, Style, Sprout, ExerciseTV, TV One, iVillage, Daily Candy, Swirl,

Fandango and the Integrated Strategic Marketing group (which includes

the company-wide initiatives Green is Universal, Healthy at NBCUniversal

and Women at NBCU).

Cardinale, Lazo and Blanchard will report to Lauren Zalaznick, the division's chairman.

"Cameron,

Tony and Margaret are all highly-skilled, experts in their respective

disciplines and each has been integral to our many successes over the

years," said Zalaznick.