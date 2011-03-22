NBCU Names Executive Vice Presidents of New Division
NBC
Universal announced on Tuesday the promotion of Cameron Blanchard and
Tony Cardinale to Executive Vice Presidents of the company's newly
created entertainment & digital networks and integrated media
division (E&DN/IM). Margaret Lazo was also appointed as an EVP of
E&DN/IM.
Blanchard
will head up the communication's department of E&DN/IM, overseeing
media relations and be the division's spokesperson. Cardinale will lead
the brand planning and strategic insights department. Lazo, while
retaining her role inside human resources, will now oversee all the
businesses within the division.
NBCU's
E&DN/IM division includes Telemundo, mun2, Bravo Media, Oxygen
Media, Style, Sprout, ExerciseTV, TV One, iVillage, Daily Candy, Swirl,
Fandango and the Integrated Strategic Marketing group (which includes
the company-wide initiatives Green is Universal, Healthy at NBCUniversal
and Women at NBCU).
Cardinale, Lazo and Blanchard will report to Lauren Zalaznick, the division's chairman.
"Cameron,
Tony and Margaret are all highly-skilled, experts in their respective
disciplines and each has been integral to our many successes over the
years," said Zalaznick.
