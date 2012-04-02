NBCU Inks Pact With FreeWheel For Online, Mobile Ad Management

NBCUniversal has signed a multiyear agreement with FreeWheel to use its ad-management system to serve online and mobile ads across some of NBCU's network and cable digital properties, including NBC.com, NBCSports.com, NBCOlympics.com, CNBC.com, USANetwork.com, BravoTV.com and Telemundo.com.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Under the agreement, NBCU will use FreeWheel's Monetization Rights Management system for multiple sites, including NBCOlympics.com in connection with NBC's coverage of the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London. According to NBCU, advertisers have already bought more than $50 million in digital inventory for the Olympics. Using the FreeWheel system, advertisers will now be able to buy specialized digital ad packages such as exclusivities, sponsorships and other converged-ad campaigns.

