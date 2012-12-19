NBCU Inks Mediacom Renewal, Adding 'TV Everywhere'

Continuing to wrap up renewal pacts with expanded viewing

rights, NBCUniversal has inked a multiyear, multiplatform deal with Mediacom

Communications.

The deal, financial terms of which were not disclosed,

encompasses expansive rights for Mediacom to carry the Olympic Games, on-demand

fare from the programmer's cable and broadcast content and access to live

across multiple outlets, both inside and outside the home. Relative to

accessing the programming digitally, Mediacom customers must subscribe to its

Family TV level of service.

"We are very pleased to complete this agreement with

NBCUniversal because it provides our customers with greater flexibility and

choice in their search for entertaining content," said Italia Commisso Weinand,

Mediacom executive VP of programming and human resources, in announcing the

deal. "Whether at home or on the go, Mediacom customers will have access to the

very best NBCUniversal programming."

NBCUniversal also recently concluded far-reaching

distribution agreements with Cablevision, Suddenlink and Verizon

FiOS.

Click

