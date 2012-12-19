NBCU Inks Mediacom Renewal, Adding 'TV Everywhere'
By MCN Staff
Continuing to wrap up renewal pacts with expanded viewing
rights, NBCUniversal has inked a multiyear, multiplatform deal with Mediacom
Communications.
The deal, financial terms of which were not disclosed,
encompasses expansive rights for Mediacom to carry the Olympic Games, on-demand
fare from the programmer's cable and broadcast content and access to live
across multiple outlets, both inside and outside the home. Relative to
accessing the programming digitally, Mediacom customers must subscribe to its
Family TV level of service.
"We are very pleased to complete this agreement with
NBCUniversal because it provides our customers with greater flexibility and
choice in their search for entertaining content," said Italia Commisso Weinand,
Mediacom executive VP of programming and human resources, in announcing the
deal. "Whether at home or on the go, Mediacom customers will have access to the
very best NBCUniversal programming."
NBCUniversal also recently concluded far-reaching
distribution agreements with Cablevision, Suddenlink and Verizon
FiOS.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.