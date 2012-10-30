NBCU, Fox Ink Nook Video Deals

The Nook Media subsidiary of Barnes & Noble has announced that it has inked content licensing deals for its new Nook Video service with a number of major studios, including NBCUniversal and 20th Century Fox Home.

The deal mean that purchasers of the new Nook HD and Nook HD+ tablets that are scheduled to begin shipping this week will have access to "thousands of movies and TV shows" in Nook Video catalog.

The content, which include Snow White and the Huntsmen, Battleship, Dr. Seuss' The Lorax, Ice Age: Continental Drift, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days and many other titles, will be available in both SD and HD on the 7-inch HD tablets.

Barnes & Noble is also billing the new Nook devices as the "first UltraViolet-enabled tablets." That will allow users to link their UltraViolet accounts to the Nook Cloud so they can view the UltraViolet-enabled movies and TV shows they've purchased on Nook HD, Nook HD+ devices and free Nook Video apps, which are expected to become available shortly.

"We specifically designed and optimized the new Nook HD and Nook HD+ to deliver the most exceptional video and entertainment experiences available on stunning, high resolution 7 and 9-inch displays, and we're pleased to offer customers an even wider selection of their favorite movies and TV shows through our new leading studio partners," noted Jonathan Shar, VP and general manager of emerging digital content, Nook Media, in a statement. "Nook Video is one of the most exciting new offerings for customers to enjoy on new Nook devices when they arrive this month."

"The cloud based service integrated with UltraViolet really increases the value proposition of digital media, giving consumers total freedom to watch their favorite films and TV shows wherever and whenever they want," added Michael Bonner, executive VP of product development and strategy, NBCUniversal Digital Distribution, in a statement.