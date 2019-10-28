NBCU Expands ShoppableTV Venture Across Portfolio

NBCUniversal said it has officially expanded its ShoppableTV extension into direct retail sales across its portfolio of channels, having already pitched products for Lacoste during French Open tennis (pictured), for Walmart on the Today show and for Roli musical keyboards during Songland, to name a few examples.

Related: NBCU Goes Retail With Move Into Shoppable TV

NBCU said the results so far have demonstrated that ShoppableTV experiences "can reach tens of millions of people in moments" and that the average conversion rate is almost 30% higher than the industry benchmark for e-commerce conversion. NBCU said it will be running shoppable ads on lifestyle network programming and during NFL Sunday Night Football.

NBCU executive vice president Josh Feldman is slated to talk about ShoppableTV this afternoon at New York City Television Week's Advanced Advertising conference at the Westin New York at Times Square. Univision Communications, which also launched an e-commerce initiative "Gangas & Deals" in recent months, also is slated to appear on the same panel.