NBCU Expands Digital Research

NBCUniversal has named Jonathan Gibs to the newly created position of senior VP of digital research for the company's Entertainment & Digital Networks and Integrated Media division (E&DN/IM).

In the new post, which was created as part of a larger effort to expand research capabilities for the division's digital properties, Gibs will report directly to Nick Lehman, president of digital for E&DN/IM and Tony Cardinale, EVP, brand planning and strategic insights at the division.

"Knowing our audience inside and out is critical to the success of our business. This is particularly true in digital marketplace where consumer behaviors are changing with the rapid advances in technology and social media," said Cardinale in a statement. "John's extensive research experience with a wide range of digital platforms will be a tremendous asset as we move forward."

He will be charged with generating new consumer insights for content and audience development strategies and will work to improve the value of NBCUniversal digital properties for its marketing partners.

Gibs will be hiring several new key positions to support those efforts.

Gibs brings over 10 years of online market and media research experience to the new position, most recently at Nielsen, where he was senior VP, analytics and insight for media and advertising.