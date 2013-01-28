NBCU Exec Joins Ad Council
The Ad Council announced on Monday that Beth Ellard, former
executive VP at NBCUniversal and GM of its DailyCandy website, has joined
as executive VP of media. She replaces Michael Auerbach.
Her resume also includes stints at Hearst, Disney and Time
Inc.
The Ad Council is a nonprofit that puts donated ad creative
together with donated media time and space to help create often-iconic PSA
campaigns, e.g. Smokey the Bear, "take a bite out of crime," "a
mind is a terrible thing to waste."
Ellard will oversee the effort to collect the donated media.
The council says its 50 national campaigns currently receive $1.4 billion in
donated space and time.
