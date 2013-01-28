NBCU Exec Joins Ad Council

The Ad Council announced on Monday that Beth Ellard, former

executive VP at NBCUniversal and GM of its DailyCandy website, has joined

as executive VP of media. She replaces Michael Auerbach.

Her resume also includes stints at Hearst, Disney and Time

Inc.

The Ad Council is a nonprofit that puts donated ad creative

together with donated media time and space to help create often-iconic PSA

campaigns, e.g. Smokey the Bear, "take a bite out of crime," "a

mind is a terrible thing to waste."

Ellard will oversee the effort to collect the donated media.

The council says its 50 national campaigns currently receive $1.4 billion in

donated space and time.