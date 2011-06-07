NBCU Consolidates Theme Parks

As expected,

NBCUniversal said Tuesday that it has agreed to purchase Blackstone Group's

50% interest in the Universal Orlando theme park, for $1.025 billion.

NBC Universal already owns the other

half of the theme parks, which comprises Universal

Studios Florida, Universal's Islands of Adventure and Universal CityWalk which

are located at Universal Orlando. Entertainment web site The Wrap

first reported last week that Comcast was negotiating a deal to buy out

Blackstone's half. NBCU had until June 12 to seal a deal, or Blackstone would

have been able to shop the interest to other parties.

"The acquisition

consolidates our ownership and confirms our long-term commitment to Universal

Orlando and the theme park business," NBCU CEO Steve Burke said in a statement.

"Universal Orlando is a consistent and significant driver of operating and free

cash flow and is performing extremely well. It has a superb management team and

exciting growth opportunities. This purchase of the Blackstone interest is

attractively valued and represents strong financial returns for NBCUniversal."

The deal is expected to

close July 1.