NBCU Cable Names Shields EVP, Communications
NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment and Cable Studios announced
Thursday two changes in its public relations, appointing Cory Shields to executive
vice president, communications and John Kelley to senior vice president, communications,
pro-social and diversity initiatives.
Beginning immediately, Shields will oversee the communications
efforts for all the company's properties, including USA Network, Syfy, E!
Entertainment, G4, Sleuth, Chiller, Universal HD and Universal Cable Studios. Shields
most recently served as executive vice president, global policy strategies and
alliances at NBCUniversal.
"Cory's
professional experience encompasses everything from television and film to
music, advertising and government affairs," said Bonnie Hammer,
chairman, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment and Cable Studios, to whom he will report. "There's no question
that he's one of the most talented and effective communications strategists
working today, and his knowledge and skills are going to be invaluable to us as
we continue to grow our businesses."
As SVP, communications, pro-social and diversity
initiatives, Kelley will facilitate internal and external communications in relation
to the company's pro-social and diversity programs as well as aiding in the
development of new diversity initiatives. He will report directly to Shields.
"John's a perfect
choice to bring attention and emphasis to the areas of public affairs and
diversity," said Hammer. "His communications skills will play a critical role
in forging and implementing initiatives in areas crucial to the success of any
business."
Prior to his new role, Kelley served as senior vice
president, communications for
NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment and Cable Studios.
