NBCU Cable Names Shields EVP, Communications

NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment and Cable Studios announced

Thursday two changes in its public relations, appointing Cory Shields to executive

vice president, communications and John Kelley to senior vice president, communications,

pro-social and diversity initiatives.

Beginning immediately, Shields will oversee the communications

efforts for all the company's properties, including USA Network, Syfy, E!

Entertainment, G4, Sleuth, Chiller, Universal HD and Universal Cable Studios. Shields

most recently served as executive vice president, global policy strategies and

alliances at NBCUniversal.

"Cory's

professional experience encompasses everything from television and film to

music, advertising and government affairs," said Bonnie Hammer,

chairman, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment and Cable Studios, to whom he will report. "There's no question

that he's one of the most talented and effective communications strategists

working today, and his knowledge and skills are going to be invaluable to us as

we continue to grow our businesses."

As SVP, communications, pro-social and diversity

initiatives, Kelley will facilitate internal and external communications in relation

to the company's pro-social and diversity programs as well as aiding in the

development of new diversity initiatives. He will report directly to Shields.

"John's a perfect

choice to bring attention and emphasis to the areas of public affairs and

diversity," said Hammer. "His communications skills will play a critical role

in forging and implementing initiatives in areas crucial to the success of any

business."

Prior to his new role, Kelley served as senior vice

president, communications for

NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment and Cable Studios.