NBCSN, Ring City USA Set March 4 Boxing Card
Event first of 14 Thursday night fight cards in 2021
NBCSN along with boxing production company Ring City USA will present a live boxing card in primetime Thursday night, the first of several Thursday night fight cards planned for 2021, according to NBC Sports.
The fight card includes a co-main event featuring undefeated lightweight prospect Danielito Zorrilla facing Ruslan Madiyev and Bryan Chevalier taking on Carlos Zambrano in a featherweight bout.
The event is part of a partnership reached this past October between NBC Sports Group and Ring City USA that calls for 14 boxing matches on NBCSN through 2021, according to NBC Sports Group.
