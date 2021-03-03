NBCSN, Ring City USA Set March 4 Boxing Card

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

NBCSN along with boxing production company Ring City USA will present a live boxing card in primetime Thursday night, the first of several Thursday night fight cards planned for 2021, according to NBC Sports.

The fight card includes a co-main event featuring undefeated lightweight prospect Danielito Zorrilla facing Ruslan Madiyev and Bryan Chevalier taking on Carlos Zambrano in a featherweight bout.

The event is part of a partnership reached this past October between NBC Sports Group and Ring City USA that calls for 14 boxing matches on NBCSN through 2021, according to NBC Sports Group.

Also Read: NBCU Plans to Shut Down NBCSN Cable Sports Net