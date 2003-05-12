NBC's Today plays trading places

Call it NBC's own little "Bizarro World." The folks at the network are calling it "Trading Places Week," with Katie Couric hosting The Tonight Show with Jay Leno Monda night and Jay Leno co-hosting Today (he's even set to interview U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell).

Today newsreader Ann Curry is going be soccer star Mia Hamm for a day, and Hamm is going to read the news.

Matt Lauer will drive a taxi Thursday and a New York City cab driver will co-host Today with Couric.

Al Roker switches jobs with super-chef/restaurateur Daniel Boulud, who will do the weather for Today.