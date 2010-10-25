What would J. Fred Muggs

think? The show that the

ill-tempered chimpanzee

was brought in to save

has become a television

icon, spawning imitators,

launching careers, setting

the national dialogue and inspiring countless aspiring

television journalists.

NBC’s Today show has come a long way since

1953, when about a year into its run host Dave Garroway

was forced to swallow his pride and share the

spotlight with a simian mascot—in a diaper, no less.

A staple broadcast for NBC for nearly 60 years, the

show’s humble beginnings belie the cultural powerhouse

it went on to become—from Nixon in China

and Watergate, to Bill Clinton’s Monica Lewinsky

mess and the 2000 presidential election. Today is a

veritable video history book, a window on the world

for generations of Americans who made its hosts their

morning companions.

The top-rated morning show since 1995 and a repository

of the culture—high and low—since 1952,

Today joins the B&C Hall of Fame as part of the class

of 2010.

The list of Today alumni reads like a who’s who in

television news. It also offers a timeline of the evolution

of the morning institution. It’s hard to fathom today,

but Barbara Walters, the doyenne of the television

interview and the first female cohost on the program,

was forbidden to ask the first question—or the second

or third—when she did joint interviews with host

Frank McGee.

Walters started on the show as a researcher and

writer in 1961. She was quickly promoted to “Today

Girl,” which meant she did women’s work—weather

and light features. She worked her way up to become

a full-fledged correspondent, but McGee was adamant

about not letting Walters achieve too much on the program.

It was his diabolical scheme that when they did

joint interviews, he would ask those first three questions,

with Walters finally coming in on the fourth. “That was a big fight,” says Walters. “First, he didn’t

want me to come in at all.”

When McGee died in 1974, Walters was officially

named cohost of Today, the first woman to achieve that

designation. The only reason she got it, she says, was

because her agent had it written into her contract that

if McGee left (and dying produced the same outcome),

she would be named cohost.

“And no, I did not kill him,” says Walters.

By then, she had been at Today

for 13 years.

Tom Brokaw—who cohosted

Today from 1976 to

1982, when he left for Nightly

News—made his first appearance

on Today in 1964 when

he was an anchor on KMTV,

the NBC affiliate in Omaha,

Nebraska.

Brokaw and his wife, Meredith,

made a trip east to see

friends and take in the 1964

Worlds’ Fair in New York—

and a foray to the Today studio at Rockefeller Center

was on their itinerary.

“We went down to stand outside the window with a

big sign that read, ‘Watch Today in Omaha with Tom

Brokaw on KMTV, Channel 3’. And they put that on

the air,” Brokaw recalls.

“For people who lived in the part of

the world in which we grew up, the Today

show was a snapshot of New York

City every morning,” Brokaw adds. “It

was very exotic. It seemed very upscale

and very urbane to us out there in the rural

areas of America. So when we came

here and stood outside and everyone back

home got to see us, it was a big deal.”

It has remained a big deal for countless

masses that still show up with signs and

stuffed animals, making Today’s Rockefeller

Center studio a tourist staple. And

the windowed studio that lets the world

in—signs and all—has been emulated by

competing morning shows across the television

dial.

By the late ’80s though, the program

had fallen to second place in the morning

news race to ABC’s ascendant Good

Morning America. And when Jeff Zucker, the outgoing

president and CEO of NBC Universal, began his

career at Today as a field producer in 1989, the show

was in disarray. Cohost Bryant Gumbel had written a

memo to then executive producer Marty Ryan detailing

what Gumbel determined were the show’s many

shortcomings, reserving his most vehement criticism

for fellow staffers. Of weatherman Willard Scott,

Gumbel wrote that he “holds the show hostage to

his assortment of whims, wishes, birthdays and bad

taste,” concluding, “the guy is killing us and no one’s

even trying to rein him in.” Of Today movie critic

Gene Shalit, Gumbel’s memo called his reviews “often

late” and his interviews “[not] very good.”

Recalls Zucker: “A week into my arrival at the Today

show, I remember going to an emergency staff

meeting about the issues that this memo had caused

and I’m thinking to myself, I wonder if it was always

like this?”

When Katie Couric was promoted from national political

correspondent and full-in host to full-time cohost

in 1991, Today was still an also-ran in the morningshow

race. But by the mid-’90s, under the stewardship

of Zucker (who was named executive producer in ’92),

Today turned the corner. It was winning the booking

wars, and by 1995 it had surpassed GMA as the toprated

morning show.

By the time current cohost Matt Lauer was named

cohost with Couric in 1997, Today represented a pinnacle

in the competitive world of television news. “I

used to work on shows that got cancelled every year.

So I was constantly out of work,” says Lauer. “[Today]

was an opportunity for me to work on a show that nobody

was going to cancel.”

Jim Bell, who moved from NBC Sports to take the

helm of Today in April 2005 in the run-up to Couric’s

departure in 2006, had a different perspective on the

piece of history he was being entrusted with. “I was

nervous. I wanted to vomit,” laughs Bell, adding, “It’s

an honor. We’re just here for a while. You get to be part

of this great thing and hopefully you leave it as good if

not better than you found it.”

Bell need not have worried. The addition of Meredith

Vieira as cohost with Lauer has preserved the

Today show’s ratings leadership as well as its intangible

and essential chemistry. “I’m not particularly a

morning person,” admits Vieira. “But this is a show

that would be almost impossible to turn down, because

of the history behind it. There’s a sense of pride

that comes with filling the seat, for however long that

is.”