NBC's Record Olympics Viewership Extended to All Dayparts and Networks

By now, everyone is aware that the just completed NBC

telecast of the London Games was the most-watched TV event in history, with the

primetime numbers each night getting lots of play. But what hasn't received as much

ink is how the daytime coverage on NBC and the NBCUniversal-owned cable networks

did in terms of viewership. And from an advertiser perspective, marketers who

had ads in those telecasts have to be equally pleased as the primetime folks.

NBC's weekday daytime show, cohosted by Al Michaels and Dan

Patrick, set numerous viewership records, starting with it being the

most-watched daytime show in the history of non-U.S. Summer Olympics coverage.

The average weekday viewership for 10 telecasts was 7.1

million and every weekday NBC daytime show from the London Games topped the

viewership of the comparable day during Beijing Games coverage in 2008.

Viewership of the London Games on NBC daytime was 34% higher than average viewership

from the Beijing Games-7.1 million vs. 5.4 million. The next closest non-U.S. Summer

Olympics daytime viewership was during the 1992 Games from Barcelona, when the

average audience hit 5.9 million.

The six weekend-afternoon telecasts on NBC during the London

Games averaged 12.1 million viewers, up 14% from the weekend afternoon NBC

coverage from Beijing (10.6 million).

The six weekend-morning telecasts on NBC averaged 10.5

million viewers, up 31% from Beijing (8 million). Five early morning weekend

telecasts on NBC average 5.7 million viewers (there was no early morning

coverage during prior Olympics).

Some other NBC daytime weekend ratings highlights:

The USA men's basketball team's gold medal game vs. Spain

drew 12.5 million viewers, the most-watched gold medal basketball game since

the 2000 Sydney Games (16.3 million), and more than double the viewership of

the gold medal game telecast from Beijing (6 million.)

The live Serena Williams-Maria Sharapova gold medal tennis match from 9-10:30

a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4 that resulted in a Williams victory drew 7.9 million

viewers.

The live men's gold medal tennis match between Andy Murray and Roger Federer

drew 8.2 million viewers.

In late-night, the 15 shows on NBC drew 6.2 million viewers, up 13% from

the Beijing Games (5.5 million).

The Olympics coverage on the other NBCUniversal networks-NBC

Sports Network, CNBC, MSNBC and Bravo-averaged 716,000 viewers per telecast, up

2% from the Beijing Games. However, their total audience of 82.4 million

viewers for the duration of the Games was 160% more than the 31.7 million

viewers the networks cumulatively reached during their regularly scheduled

programming from the comparable two weeks last year.

NBC Sports Network set multiple viewership records during

the London Games telecasts. They include:

Team USA women's gold medal soccer match was NBC Sports

Network's most watched event in history, drawing 4.35 million viewers.

Coverage of Team USA men's basketball on NBCSN averaged more than 2.6 million

viewers, including 3.3 million viewers for the U.S. vs. Argentina game on Aug.

6.

NBCSN delivered eleven of its top 12 most-watched days in history during the

Olympics.

During the Olympics, NBCSN was the fifth most-watched cable network during

the 6 a.m.-8 p.m. time period and first among adults 18-49 and adults 25-54.

The four networks that had more total viewers on cable were Disney, Nick,

Cartoon Network and Fox News.

The London Olympics were the most-watched event ever on NBCSN with 48.9 million

total viewers.

CNBC averaged 449,000 viewers for its 5-8 p.m. Olympics

coverage, with most of its telecasts being boxing. Bravo, which televised

Olympics tennis, averaged 484,000 viewers. MSNBC, which has televised four Summer

Olympics, had, for the first time, more than one million viewers on a single

day, doing so twice, on Saturday, July 28, when it drew 1.13 million viewers,

and on Sunday, July 29, when it drew 1.07 million viewers. Its most-watched day

from Beijing was 951,000 viewers.