NBC's Lost replays on cable

Lost has found its way to the Travel Channel. NBC's upcoming reality series, which premieres on Sept. 5, will get a second run on the Travel Channel in a deal marking the cable net's first major broadcast acquisition.

Starting Sept. 14, The Travel Channel will air all six episodes of Lost on Friday nights at 9 p.m. - the week after their run on NBC. The Discovery Communication's net also has rights to any additional episodes if NBC extends or renews the series. The Travel Channel would not disclose how much its paying for the series.

Lost (produced by FCC Chairman Michael Powell's sister Ann Marie's production company, Jumbolaya Productions) pits three pairs of strangers in a survival race to end up at the Statue of Liberty.

"Lost has a compelling travel theme and it's a great fit with our programming mission at Travel, to tell great stories about popular destinations all over the world," says Steve Cheskin, Travel Channel's Executive Vice President and GM.

NBC currently rebroadcasts Weakest Link and other series on Pax TV. NBC also gives Law and Order: Special Victims Unit a second run on USA Network. SVU episodes, which come from USA's sister production company Studios USA, run on the cable net nine days after their initial airing on NBC. - Joe Schlosser and Allison Romano