NBC's Knight Rider Loses First Race
By Alex Weprin
NBC's much-hyped premiere of Knight Rider was unable to connect with viewers in the 8 p.m. hour, finishing third in the 18-34 demo behind Fox's Bones and ABC's Dancing With the Stars results show. Knight Rider earned a 2.3/7 share and 6.7 million viewers, while Bones received a 2.9/9 and 9.1 million viewers and Dancing garnered a 3.2/10 with 14.4 million viewers.
Altogether, CBS won the night, as it did Monday and Tuesday.
