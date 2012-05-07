NBC's Al Michaels Honored With WFUV's Vin Scully Lifetime Achievement Award

NBC Sports' Sunday Night Football play-by-play announcer Al Michaels will receive the Vin

Scully Lifetime Achievement Award in sports broadcasting from WFUV radio on May

10.

Michaels' NBC colleague and fellow Emmy Award winner Bob Costas will accept

the honor on behalf of Michaels (who will be attending a family wedding) at the

WFUV spring gala at Gotham Hall in New York City.

Scully, the dean of baseball broadcasters and voice of the

Brooklyn and then Los Angeles Dodgers since 1950, is a graduate of WFUV,

Fordham University's National Public Radio outlet. "There's nothing better

than receiving an honor with Vin Scully's name attached to it," Michaels

said. "I've been listening to Vin since I was 6 or 7 years old growing up

in Brooklyn, and he's been a tremendous inspiration."

Also being honored by WFUV is ABC News global affairs anchor and CNN host Christiane Amanpour, who is receiving the Charles Osgood Lifetime Achievement Award in Broadcast Journalism. Accepting the award for Amanpour, who is giving the commencement speech at USC Thursday night, is ABC Nightline coanchor Cynthia McFadden.