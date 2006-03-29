NBC/Disney Put Scrubs on iTunes

NBC is putting this season's episodes of Scrubs on Apple's itunes.

It is the first time a network has made a non-aligned show--Scrubs is produced by Disney's Touchstone--available on iTunes.

The announcement was made by both NBC Universal TV Group CEO Jeff Zucker and Disney Media Nets President Anne Sweeney, with the two treating the deal as a partnership.

"The Disney-ABC TV Group is dedicated to being at the forefront of providing our incredible content, whether it is programming we create and air on ABC or that that we've created and licensed to other broadcasters, to consumers no matter when, where or how they want to view it," said Sweeney in announcing the deal.



It may the first cross-pollination of network/studio iPod offering, but it likely won't be the last. "Now we have the chance to offer even more attractive series that are not necessarily owned by NBCU but are now accessible in a increasingly popular format," said Zucker.

"Partnering with NBC and Apple to make the current season of Scrubs available for purchase on the iTunes Music Store is a great example of our commitment," Sweeney said.