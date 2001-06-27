NBC yanks Weakest Link segment

NBC pulled an episode of Weakest Link Monday night after discovering a potential conflict of interest with a contestant, Reuters reports.

Julie Harmon, the ex-wife of NBC Studios President Ted Harbert, managed to work her way onto an episode of the show and won a $92,000 jackpot before the network discovered the potential conflict just hours before the show was set to air on Monday, an NBC spokeswoman told Reuters. Harbert oversees the show, which would typically prohibit his friends and relatives from being contestants under network policies designed to avoid the appearance of impropriety.

Harman, who was divorced from Harbert nearly 15 years ago, went on to participate on the show in which contestants work together to earn money, then vote out one of their ranks after each round until the last person left wins the pot.