NBC wins Sunday

NBC won most of the key ratings categories Sunday night with Dateline,

Law & Order: Criminal Intent and The Restaurant, which

won its 10 p.m.-11 p.m. time period across the key ratings categories.

Fox won adults 18-34 from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. with Futurama, King of the

Hill, Banzai, Malcolm in the Middle and The

Simpsons.

Banzai was first with adults 18-34 and second among adults 18-49 from

8:30 p.m.-9 p.m.

CBS was second households and total viewers and third in the key demos (ahead

of ABC) with 60 Minutes, Becker, King of Queens and the

movie Picnic.

ABC was fourth across the key categories with the movie The Pennsylvania

Miners Story, Alias and The Practice.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate total-viewer averages: NBC 8.9

million, CBS 7.3 million, Fox 6.1 million and ABC 4.3 million.

Adults 18-49 (rating/share): NBC 2.9/9, Fox 2.7/9, CBS 1.5/5 and ABC

1.3/5.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 2.2/4 (household)

with Gilmore Girls, Charmed and Boarding House.

On Saturday, Fox won the key demos and total viewers and tied CBS for first

in households.

ABC and NBC tied for second among adults 18-49.

On Friday, NBC won most of the key categories. Fox and ABC tied for first

among adults 18-34.

CBS was third in households and adults 25-54.

In the Nielsen local markets, The WB averaged a 2.5/5 (household), while UPN

averaged a 2.0/4.