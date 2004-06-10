NBC Wins Night with Comics

NBC won the night in the 18-49 demo Wednesday, winning every daypart on its way to a 3.9 rating/12 share average. That's according to Nielsen Media Research fast national overnight numbers.

Because the fast nationals do not reflect a complete ratings snapshot of live programming--the coverage of the funeral of Ronald Reagan on the Big Four nets at 8-8:30--the numbers will likely change slightly when the final national numbers are released.

On an otherwise somber night, NBC won every daypart with a lineup of Scrubs and strong performer Last Comic Standing. CBS was second with a 2.3/7 for 60 Minutes, King of Queens, Still Standing and 48 Hours. Fox was third with a 2.2/7 for an all-Simple Life lineup. ABC was fourth in the demo with a 1.7/5 for My Wife & Kids, back-to-back Drew Carey episodes and Ultimate Love Test.

The WB was fifth with a 1/3 for theatrical, O, and UPN was sixth with a .7/2 for back-to-back Enterprise repeats.

