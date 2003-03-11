NBC wins Monday night

NBC won the key adult demos Monday night with 90-minute episodes of

Fear Factor and Meet the Folks.

CBS won households and total viewers with its regular lineup, anchored by

Everybody Loves Raymond and CSI: Miami. That's

according to the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate numbers.

Fox was third in households and adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 and

second among adults 18 through 34 with Boston Public and Married by

America.

Married by America has not taken the country by storm as previous Fox

reality shows like Joe Millionaire and American Idol: Search for a Superstar have. It was

fourth in total viewers in its 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday time period and down 20 percent

from the previous week.

But it was second among adults 18 through 34, ahead of both ABC (The

Practice) and CBS (Raymond/Still Standing). Married was third

among adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54, ahead of ABC.

ABC continues to struggle on Monday nights -- it was fourth across the key

categories with Veritas, The Practice and Miracles.

The Nielsen fast affiliate household ratings for the night: CBS 11.1/17,

NBC 9.0/14, Fox 5.2/8 and ABC 4.6/7.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 6.9/18, CBS 5.7/15, Fox 3.6/9 and ABC 2.2/6.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network did a 3.6/5 (household) with

7th Heaven and Everwood, while UPN scored a 2.9/4 with

The Parkers, One on One, Girl Friends and Half & Half.

Both weblets were in rerun mode.