NBC wins Monday night
NBC won the key adult demos Monday night with 90-minute episodes of
Fear Factor and Meet the Folks.
CBS won households and total viewers with its regular lineup, anchored by
Everybody Loves Raymond and CSI: Miami. That's
according to the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate numbers.
Fox was third in households and adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 and
second among adults 18 through 34 with Boston Public and Married by
America.
Married by America has not taken the country by storm as previous Fox
reality shows like Joe Millionaire and American Idol: Search for a Superstar have. It was
fourth in total viewers in its 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday time period and down 20 percent
from the previous week.
But it was second among adults 18 through 34, ahead of both ABC (The
Practice) and CBS (Raymond/Still Standing). Married was third
among adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54, ahead of ABC.
ABC continues to struggle on Monday nights -- it was fourth across the key
categories with Veritas, The Practice and Miracles.
The Nielsen fast affiliate household ratings for the night: CBS 11.1/17,
NBC 9.0/14, Fox 5.2/8 and ABC 4.6/7.
Adults 18 through 49: NBC 6.9/18, CBS 5.7/15, Fox 3.6/9 and ABC 2.2/6.
In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network did a 3.6/5 (household) with
7th Heaven and Everwood, while UPN scored a 2.9/4 with
The Parkers, One on One, Girl Friends and Half & Half.
Both weblets were in rerun mode.
