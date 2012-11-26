NBC, Verizon Strike TV Everywhere Deal

NBCU has struck a program carriage deal with Verizon FiOS

that includes rights to over-the-top delivery to multiple screens.

The wide-ranging deal, announced Monday, includes retransmission

of NBC and Telemundo TV stations as well as NBCU cable nets, which include USA,

E!, Bravo Media, CNBC, MSNBC,NBC Sports Network, Oxygen Media, Syfy, Telemundo

Media and Golf Channel and TV Everywhere rights, which means Verizon can make

that programming available for multiplatform viewing by authenticated subs.

"This comprehensive agreement benefits our viewers and

Verizon's FiOS TV customers by making programming available across NBCUniversal's

vast content portfolio wherever the viewer goes on any device," said Matt Bond,

executive VP, content distribution, NBCUniversal, in a statement. "Verizon

clearly understands and appreciates the value our stations, cable and Olympics

content delivers to their subscribers. We look forward to continuing our long

standing and mutually beneficial partnership and working closely together to

develop new and innovative ways to engage subscribers."

As part of its deal to create its joint venture with NBCU,

Comcast, the nation's largest cable operators, promised to continue to make

NBCU content available for online delivery by competing distributors. The deal

follows a similar TV Everywhere carriage deal, also part of a broader

agreement, struckwith Cablevision last month.