NBC, Verizon Strike TV Everywhere Deal
NBCU has struck a program carriage deal with Verizon FiOS
that includes rights to over-the-top delivery to multiple screens.
The wide-ranging deal, announced Monday, includes retransmission
of NBC and Telemundo TV stations as well as NBCU cable nets, which include USA,
E!, Bravo Media, CNBC, MSNBC,NBC Sports Network, Oxygen Media, Syfy, Telemundo
Media and Golf Channel and TV Everywhere rights, which means Verizon can make
that programming available for multiplatform viewing by authenticated subs.
"This comprehensive agreement benefits our viewers and
Verizon's FiOS TV customers by making programming available across NBCUniversal's
vast content portfolio wherever the viewer goes on any device," said Matt Bond,
executive VP, content distribution, NBCUniversal, in a statement. "Verizon
clearly understands and appreciates the value our stations, cable and Olympics
content delivers to their subscribers. We look forward to continuing our long
standing and mutually beneficial partnership and working closely together to
develop new and innovative ways to engage subscribers."
As part of its deal to create its joint venture with NBCU,
Comcast, the nation's largest cable operators, promised to continue to make
NBCU content available for online delivery by competing distributors. The deal
follows a similar TV Everywhere carriage deal, also part of a broader
agreement, struckwith Cablevision last month.
