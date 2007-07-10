NBC U's Kleid Adds Cable Programming Oversight

Kimberly Kleid, director of programming and development, NBC Universal Television Distribution, has been named VP.

In that post, she will continue to oversee development and production on all first-run syndication, as well as adding cable programming and talent development on the West Coast.

Kleid joined NBC U in 2003 from Brillstein-Grey Entertainment.

NBC U's programming lineup includes Access Hollywood, Blind Date, The Jerry Springer Show, The Martha Stewart Show, Maury, The Chris Matthews Show, and The Wall Street Journal Report with Maria Bartiromo.