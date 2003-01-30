NBC ups Falco

NBC said Thursday that Randy Falco has been promoted to group president, NBC

Television Network.

In addition to his current responsibilities, Falco will have oversight of

corporate business development, cable distribution and strategy, production

operations, information technology and Six Sigma (parent company General

Electric Co.'s work-place-efficiency program). Falco will also continue to oversee

sales and marketing, broadcast standards, research, network operations and

affiliate relations.

Falco, a 27-year veteran of the network, has been president of NBC-TV since July

1998.

He will continue to report to Bob Wright, chairman and CEO of NBC.

"Randy is a top-notch executive with an excellent track record leading many

different areas within NBC, and I am pleased to expand his role," Wright said. "With his experience at NBC and his understanding of both the

challenges and opportunities in our industry, Randy will help to enhance NBC's

position as the No. 1 broadcast network."