NBC ups Falco
NBC said Thursday that Randy Falco has been promoted to group president, NBC
Television Network.
In addition to his current responsibilities, Falco will have oversight of
corporate business development, cable distribution and strategy, production
operations, information technology and Six Sigma (parent company General
Electric Co.'s work-place-efficiency program). Falco will also continue to oversee
sales and marketing, broadcast standards, research, network operations and
affiliate relations.
Falco, a 27-year veteran of the network, has been president of NBC-TV since July
1998.
He will continue to report to Bob Wright, chairman and CEO of NBC.
"Randy is a top-notch executive with an excellent track record leading many
different areas within NBC, and I am pleased to expand his role," Wright said. "With his experience at NBC and his understanding of both the
challenges and opportunities in our industry, Randy will help to enhance NBC's
position as the No. 1 broadcast network."
