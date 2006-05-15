NBC Unveils Fall Slate

NBC has unveiled its prime time schedule for the fall. Below, find the complete lineup from the peacock network, with all new shows in caps (with the exception of ER).

MONDAY

8-9 p.m. "Deal or No Deal"

9-10 p.m. "HEROES"

10-11 p.m. "Medium"

TUESDAY

8-9 p.m. "FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS"

9-10 p.m. "KIDNAPPED"

10-11 p.m. "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"

WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m. "The Biggest Loser"

9-9:30 p.m. "20 GOOD YEARS"

9:30-10 p.m. "30 ROCK"

10-11 p.m. "Law & Order"

THURSDAY

8-8:30 p.m. "My Name Is Earl" (new time)

8:30-9 p.m. "The Office" (new time)

9-10 p.m. "STUDIO 60 ON THE SUNSET STRIP"

10-11 p.m. "ER"/("THE BLACK DONNELLYS" in January 2007)

FRIDAY

8-9 p.m. "Deal or No Deal"

9-10 p.m. "Las Vegas"

10-11 p.m. "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" (new day and time)

SATURDAY

8-9 p.m. "Dateline Saturday"

9-11 p.m. Drama Series Encores

SUNDAY

7-8 p.m. "FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA"

8-11 p.m. "SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL"