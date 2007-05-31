NBC Universal/News Corporation Joint Venture Adds Content Partners

NBC and News Corporation have announced the addition of new content providers to their upcoming online video distribution network. The new partners are Fuel TV, Oxygen, Speed, TV Guide Channel and Sundance.

"Each of our new content providers has a reputation for creating premium entertainment experiences designed to fulfill television viewers' more eclectic needs," said George Kliavkoff, chief digital officer, NBC Universal and interim CEO of the joint venture. "We are delighted they have all agreed to contribute their compelling content to our venture, which will help ensure our ability to satisfy the more personalized demands of the growing number of Web video consumers."

Each of the partners will provide short form content to the new site on a non-exclusive basis, though Sundance will also provide full length episodes, original webisodes, short films, and other web-exclusive content as well.

The new network partners are joining a roster that currently includes E!, Style Network, G4, CNET, Versus, and the Golf Channel.

The NBC/News Corp. online video venture is expected to launch later this summer, the site has not yet been named.