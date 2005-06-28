NBC Universal Shifts Execs

Mark Miller, executive VP of national sales for NBC Universal television stations, has been named senior VP, NBC Universal cable entertainment sales, effective July 18.

Miller has plenty of cable experience, before taking the station post, he had been based in London at CNBC Europe, where he handled global ad sales and marketing and before that was senior VP of sales for CNBC. Miller had previous sales experience at CNN in New York as well.

Effective July 18, Rich Cerussi, VP of sales for KNTV San Francisco, succeeds Miller as as executive VP of NBC Television Stations’ National Sales Organization (NSO), which is responsible for sales and new business development for NBC’s owned-and-operated stations. He had previously been VP and station manager.

In addition, two senior VP positions have been created within the NSO by Jay Ireland, president, NBC Universal Television Stations.

Michael Chico, senior VP of sales and marketing, has been named senior VP, NSO East, effective immediately. A corresponding West position has yet to be filled.