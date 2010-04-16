NBC Universal Profit Down 49% to $199 Million in Q1

NBC

Universal recorded a 49% fall in profit in the first quarter to $199 million,

while revenue was up 23% to $4.3 billion on the year ago period, according to

parent company General Electric which is selling part of the unit to Comcast

Corp.

A

measure of how the economy has hit media companies, NBC Universal's first

quarter revenue just two years ago in the same period was $712 million. In the

same period, 2009, when NBC Universal aired the Super Bowl, profit was $391

million.

On

an earnings call, Friday (April 16), GE chief executive Jeffrey Immelt said of

the unit, "We think our worst quarter is behind us." GE CFO Keith Sherin noted

that the Olympic Games in Vancouver

was slightly better than GE had first suggested with the loss at $223 million

rather than the predicted $250 million.

The

company also noted that its cable segment saw revenue up 3% to $1.2 billion. On

the positive side, the company noted a 7% increase in profits at CNBC, the

financial news cable channel that had been hit by a dip in financial

advertising during the recession. Other parts of the NBC Universal cable empire

performed well with women's channel Oxygen almost doubling profit in the first

quarter. USA

continued to be the number one cable channel overall, according to the GE

presentation.

GE

is selling a majority stake in NBC Universal to Comcast Corp. and is in the

midst of regulatory filings; the deal is currently in the midst of a comment

period. GE owns an 80% stake in NBC

Universal with French media company Vivendi holding the balance.

NBC

Universal had a disappointing performance from the film studio, but the company

noted growth in digital ad revenue and strong results from online video play

Hulu.

Sherin

said scatter rates are up 20% in both broadcast and cable, while local ad

revenue was up 15% in the first quarter and 10% in the fourth quarter. He noted

that such figures bode well for the mid-May upfront.