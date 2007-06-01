NBC Universal Gets Live Earth Exclusive

The networks of NBC Universal will get exclusive coverage of Live Earth: The Concerts for a Climate in Crisis, which hopes to spur action in the fight against global climate change.

"NBC Universal is proud to be the exclusive U.S. broadcaster of this historic television event," said Jeff Gaspin, President, NBC Universal Cable and Digital Content. "By leveraging all of our properties, we will reach millions of viewers with this important call to action to combat global warming, while offering our audiences an incredible entertainment experience from today's biggest artists."

All told, eight of the NBC U networks will contribute coverage to the concerts.

NBC will air a three hour primetime special hosted by Ann Curry and Carson Daly featuring live performances, as well as tips for what viewers at home can do to help in taking action against the climate crisis.

Bravo will present a live 18 hour broadcast, and will feature concert liveblogging and tips on how to save the environment on their website.

Sundance Channel and Universal HD will both air live and complete 22 hour coverage of the concerts from 4AM on July 7th until 2AM on July 8th, with Universal HD airing all of the days concerts in high definition.

Teleumundo and Mun2 will air primetime specials covering the Latin acts performing at the concerts.

CNBC will feature a live seven hour primetime broadcast, and MSNBC will provide live reports and updates throughout the day from the New York and London concerts.

The Live Earth concerts are being produced by the same team that produced the Live 8 concerts, and are being held in New York, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Shanghai, Johannesburg, Rio de Janeiro, Hamburg and Istanbul. The concerts will be held July 7th, and will feature over 100 artists.