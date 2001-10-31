NBC unit producing Louis-Dreyfus show

NBC Studios is taking over production from Carsey-Werner-Mandabach on Julia Louis-Dreyfus' mid-season comedy 23:12.

NBC recently gave the comedy starring the former Seinfeld sidekick a 12-episode order which is expected to debut sometime after the network's Winter Olympics coverage early next year.

Carsey-Werner-Mandabach produced the pilot episode of 23:12, but will now take on only a creative consulting role in the show. - Joe Schlosser