NBC U Ups Three, Adds Three

NBC Universal Tuesday announced a series of moves in its television group, with Curt King, Joe Schlosser and Deborah Thomas all promoted to the senior VP level.

King oversees publicity for the NBC U Television Studio and now adds television group departments, talent relations, events and operations, and guest relations to his docket. Schlosser oversees communications for NBC U Television Distribution, and Thomas was elevated in the entertainment publicity department.

Additionally, Kahlil Olmstead was upped to director of talent relations, where he will coordinate relationships with actors and producers. He was previously senior press manager.

The company also announced the hire of Lesley Cerwin from Buena Vista Television into the role of director and Chandler Spaulding from Lifetime into the role of press manager, both in entertainment publicity.

Kristy Chan also has been hired as senior press manager for NBC Universal. She was previously with MGM Home Entertainment.