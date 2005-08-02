NBC U Uploads New Digital Team

In a slew of appointments to its digital media team, NBC Universal directed top cable executive, Jeff Gaspin, to lead its television group’s content development for Internet and wireless platforms.

Gaspin will retain his current title—president, NBC Universal Cable Entertainment, digital content & cross-network strategy—and report to NBC Universal Television Group President Jeff Zucker.

The mix of familiar and new faces is expected to bolster production and distribution of content throughout NBC Universal’s digital platform, including 24/7 digital broadcast network NBC Weather Plus; wireless service NBC Mobile; NBC Universal Cable On Demand; Universal HD; and NBCOlympics.com.

The company’s digital media team is led by Deborah Reif, president of NBC Universal Digital Media, who will work closely with Gaspin.

Bob Wright, vice chairman of GE and chairman and CEO of NBC Universal, said in a statement that building digital media is "the key strategic imperative at NBC Universal, touching virtually every part of our company."

Other appointments announced today include:

Ezra Kucharz, named senior VP, broadband, and charged with developing the company's online business. Reporting to Kucharz is Jordan Hoffner, who is VP of broadband programming and operations.

Lisa Kraynak joins the group as senior VP, strategic marketing. A former marketing executive for the City of New York under Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Kraynak is responsible for the team’s marketing strategy.

Warner executive Kevin Gage joins NBC U as senior VP, content protection and digital media, to lead the company’s fight against piracy, another one of Wright's strategic imperatives.

Other appointments to the digital media group include Isabel Cruz, director of human resources, digital media; Salil Dalvi, VP in charge of all wireless platforms; Scott Moody, chief financial officer; Seth Winter is VP of sales for Internet and broadband; and former CNBC public relations VP Amy Zelvin joins as VP of communications for digital media.