NBC Targets Primetime Advertisers for 'Nightly News'

NBC plans to increase its advertising revenue by

appealing to marketers previously untapped for the demographic that watches Nightly News, Advertising

Age reported.

NBC claims that although the audience may be older, their

receptivity to advertising is stronger than their younger counterparts. To

further entice marketers, NBC points out that advertising during the Nightly News is much cheaper than during the primetime lineup. For example, a spot

during 30 Rock costs about $135,000,

whereas a spot during the newscast run from $23,000 to $45,000.

NBC tested reactions to advertisements running during the

Nightly News, compared to other

networks' primetime programs. Those that watched the evening news were 10% more

likely to watch the commercials, versus primetime viewers' 6%.

In addition, the Nightly News regular advertising lineup

includes pharmaceutical ads, which is aimed at an older demographic. However,

Kantar Media reports that in 2010, ad dollars from those companies fell 8.2% to

nearly $4.3 billion, down from around $4.7 billion in 2009. The introduction of

advertisements aimed at a primetime audience could help pull it out of its slide. --Lindsay Rubino