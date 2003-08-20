NBC taps Queer Eye once more

With the East Coast power outage last week keeping a significant portion of

the United States from seeing a repurposed episode of Bravo’s Queer Eye for the

Straight Guy on NBC, the network will again air a full hour of the cable hit

Thursday, Aug. 21 at 10 p.m.

The episode, which first airs on Bravo Tuesday night, features the show’s

"Fab Give" making over a Staten Island policeman.

Queer Eye has set ratings records for NBC-owned Bravo since its premiere

in July.