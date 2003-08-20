NBC taps Queer Eye once more
With the East Coast power outage last week keeping a significant portion of
the United States from seeing a repurposed episode of Bravo’s Queer Eye for the
Straight Guy on NBC, the network will again air a full hour of the cable hit
Thursday, Aug. 21 at 10 p.m.
The episode, which first airs on Bravo Tuesday night, features the show’s
"Fab Give" making over a Staten Island policeman.
Queer Eye has set ratings records for NBC-owned Bravo since its premiere
in July.
