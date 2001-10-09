NBC talks on Telemundo continue

NBC and the owners of Telemundo (Sony Pictures Entertainment, Liberty Media and some investors) remain in "heated negotiations," over the sale of the

Spanish language network to NBC, said a source familiar with the situation late Tuesday.

The two sides have been engaged in marathon negotiating

sessions since last Friday.

The exact sticking points weren't known at deadline.

The price being discussed is said to be $2 billion plus the assumption of $700 million in Telemundo debt, less than the $3 billion the network's owners originally sought, but several times the $700 million they paid for the network in 1997. - Steve McClellan