NBC in Talks to Run KRON

NBC is in advanced negotiations to run Young Broadcasting's

KRON San Francisco, according to bankruptcy court documents filed last week. A

brief filed by Sonnenschein Nath & Rosenthal, the law firm representing

Young in its bankruptcy, said the negotiation for such an arrangement "has

progressed with one party in particular."

The party appears to be NBC, which famously pulled its

affiliation from KRON following Young's acquisition of the station in 1999.

"The Prepetition Lenders' claim that a recent deal between

NBC and Comcast put KRON's shared services agreement â€˜on the sidelines' is

unfounded, and wrong," the brief reads.

NBC owns KNTV in San

Jose. KRON would presumably operate out of KNTV headquarters

should the deal be worked out.

[[[NBC could not be

reached for comment.]]]

NBC Local Media apparently isn't the only network-owned

group interested in KRON. "The negotiations with NBC have progressed," reads

the brief, "and there is at least one other network interested."

CBS owns KPIX in San

Francisco, while ABC owns KGO.

That NBC and Young would sit at the negotiating table might

stun some industry watchers. Young acquired KRON, then an NBC affiliate, for

the mammoth sum of $823 in 1999 after outbidding NBC. NBC later yanked KRON's

affiliation after it acquired KNTV in neighboring San Jose

and gave it the NBC affiliation for the greater San Francisco market.

KRON is affiliated with MyNetworkTV today and its value is a

crumb of what it once was. Various briefs filed in bankruptcy court set KRON's

sticker value between $25 and $50 million.

Should the plan for a shared-services agreement regarding

KRON not come to fruition, Young plans to sell the KRON building in San

Francisco and move to a smaller facility in a less expensive part of town. "The

move would represent a substantial net positive to Young," reads the brief,

"because KRON's real estate has been appraised â€˜in the ten million [dollar]

plus range,'" while the capital expenditure for a new facility would be $5

million or less.

Young filed for bankruptcy in February 2009. It has worked

out an agreement for Gray Television to manage seven of its 10 stations, not

including KRON, for an annual fee of $2.2 million and incentives. Both parties

are awaiting approval before the agreement commences.

Young called off an auction for its stations in July after

the preliminary bids failed to pass muster.

The brief says KRON is doing better than some might expect,

after restructuring its syndication expenses to save money. "Young now

anticipates that KRON will make a profit of approximately $2 million in 2010, a

projection that is based upon expenses that are already â€˜a known number' from

the restructuring process and projected revenues that are â€˜rather

conservative.'"