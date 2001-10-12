NBC suffers anthrax scare

The anxiety building since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks starkly struck

home in the TV business as an NBC News employee was diagnosed with a form of

anthrax after the company received a suspicious letter in the mail.

The woman is reportedly an assistant to NBC anchor Tom Brokaw, but her name

and position were not immediately disclosed.

She is afflicted with an

anthrax infection on her skin.

That's less

threatening than the respiratory anthrax that killed a photo editor of

National Enquirer publisher American Media

Inc. in Lantana, Fla., a week earlier.

But the incidents are nevertheless significant because anthrax has been

developed into a biological weapon.

While it's not entirely clear how the anthrax spores were picked up in either

case, the implications are clear: Journalists may not have to go to Kandahar or

Islamabad to find themselves in the line of fire.

The discovery spurred federal and New York City officials to cordon off part

of the third floor of NBC's headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Center, including the

area where NBC Nightly News

staffers work.

It was not clear at press time how the move would interfere with the

newscast.

Viacom Inc. shut down its mailrooms in all of its facilities across the

country and planned to test some of them for anthrax and other contaminants.

Turner Broadcasting System Inc. and its Cable News Network unit, as well as

ABC, immediately shut down their mailrooms, and The New York Times'

headquarters was locked down after an envelope containing an unknown white

powder showed up.

'We are absolutely terrified,' a New York-based executive from one network

said.

New York Mayor Rudy Guiliani

said the woman at NBC opened a suspicious letter containing a white powder

Sept. 25 and called security.

The powder was tested and nothing unusual was found.

But a few days later, the woman developed a rash on her arm

and went to a doctor.

He performed a biopsy and the results came back as anthrax.

City officials were notified Friday morning.

'We don't have reports of additional symptoms' from other

staffers, Guiliani said. 'The chances that this is contained are very good.'