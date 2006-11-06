NBC Streams Passions

NBC Monday began streaming episodes of its soap opera Passions online. Full episodes of the NBC Universal-produced daytime drama will be featured on NBC's broadband video player the day they air on the network. NBC's Passions streaming marks the first time a network has offered full episodes for free online.

Free, ad-supported episodes of Passions will post to the NBC Rewind Full Episode video player at 6 p.m. the day they air. They will remain online for a week and be replaced when the new week begins.

Disney/ABC's cable channel SoapNet, which reruns episodes of ABC soaps as well as Days of Our Lives and CBS's The Young and the Restless at night, operates what it calls a "gated broadband" network, "Soapnetic," but it does not stream full episodes of the soaps.

Available right now to Verizon DSL customers only, Soapnetic streams clips of the channel's soaps, as well as full episodes of its original series. The site has also streamed promotional clips from Passions, which were serviced to SoapNet by the show's publicist.