NBC Stations Create Digital Unit

Just weeks after Fox formed a new interactive media unit, NBC Universal TV stations are taking a similar step with the creation of a digital media and strategic marketing unit.

Ric Harris, most recently VP and GM of ABC affiliate WEWS Cleveland, is expected to take over as executive VP and GM of the unit starting Aug. 29. He’ll report directly to Jay Ireland, president of the station group.

The group also announced two more hires: Mark French, director of multimedia sales and strategic marketing, and Brian Duffy, director of interactive sales.

Ireland said it is imperative that NBC stations "continue to embrace new technology and capitalize on the many opportunities it presents."

Harris will look to bring some of WEWS's Web success to NBC's station group. WEWS nabbed awards for best news Web site from the Society of Professional Journalists and The Press Club of Cleveland.