NBC Sports Group Partners With Yahoo

NBC Sports Group and Yahoo announced Sunday a content and promotional partnership that will see the two collaborate their online and over-the-air coverage for premium news and events.

While Yahoo Sports and NBC Sports Group will remain as separate entities, they will develop together original, made-for-web programming that will appear on both Web sites. Yahoo's reporting will be featured on NBC TV and Yahoo Sports will promote the "NBC Sports Live Extra" video player. NBC Sports will also leverage Yahoo's Rivals.com college Web site.

Yahoo will leverage NBC Sports' Regional Networks in those markets, serving as Yahoo's preferred content provider. Yahoo Sports' team pages in those markets will be integrated into the NBC regional Web sites. Yahoo! Sports' fantasy platform will become the exclusive fantasy game provider of NBC Sports' Rotoworld.

"The complementary nature of this partnership is unmatched in digital sports media," said Mark Lazarus, chairman, NBC Sports Group. "Through our growing television and digital platforms, the Yahoo Sports partnership dramatically expands the digital reach of NBC Sports around the biggest sporting events. We are committed to continually growing this alliance for the benefit of both parties, our sports-property partners, and, most importantly, sports fans."

Overall, the partnership includes the following sites: Yahoo! Sports, the Rivals Network, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports Regional Networks,, Golf Channel.com, Rotoworld.com and Allisports.com. NBCSports.com will continue to provide sports content for NBCNews.com.