NBC Sports Group Names Greg Hughes Senior VP of Communications
Longtime Turner exec Greg Hughes has been named senior vice president of communications for NBC Sports Group, the company announced Tuesday.
Hughes
will oversee all of NBC Sports Group's communications and media
relations strategy for its entire portfolio, which includes NBC Sports,
Golf Channel, Versus and its regional Comcast SportsNets.
"Having
known Greg for many years, I consider him one of the most talented
sports communications executives in the business," said Mark Lazarus, NBC Sports chairman, to whom Hughes will report. "I look forward to
having him lead our incredible NBC Sports Group communications team as
we head toward an exciting year with the beginning of our new NHL deal,
the Super Bowl and the 2012 Summer Olympic Games."
Hughes
added: "I'm thrilled to be joining a great team of communications
professionals and an exciting new venture in the NBC Sports Group. To
again have the chance to work closely with Mark Lazarus is obviously a
tremendous opportunity."
Most
recently, Hughes served as president of Sedan Communications, a public
relations firm he founded in 2007 that represents major sports media
companies, including NBC Sports. Prior to that Hughes spent 19 years
with Turner Broadcasting, the last 16 heading up all sports-related
public and media relations efforts.
