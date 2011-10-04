NBC Sports Group Names Greg Hughes Senior VP of Communications

Longtime Turner exec Greg Hughes has been named senior vice president of communications for NBC Sports Group, the company announced Tuesday.

Hughes

will oversee all of NBC Sports Group's communications and media

relations strategy for its entire portfolio, which includes NBC Sports,

Golf Channel, Versus and its regional Comcast SportsNets.

"Having

known Greg for many years, I consider him one of the most talented

sports communications executives in the business," said Mark Lazarus, NBC Sports chairman, to whom Hughes will report. "I look forward to

having him lead our incredible NBC Sports Group communications team as

we head toward an exciting year with the beginning of our new NHL deal,

the Super Bowl and the 2012 Summer Olympic Games."

Hughes

added: "I'm thrilled to be joining a great team of communications

professionals and an exciting new venture in the NBC Sports Group. To

again have the chance to work closely with Mark Lazarus is obviously a

tremendous opportunity."

Most

recently, Hughes served as president of Sedan Communications, a public

relations firm he founded in 2007 that represents major sports media

companies, including NBC Sports. Prior to that Hughes spent 19 years

with Turner Broadcasting, the last 16 heading up all sports-related

public and media relations efforts.